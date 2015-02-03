Petco Park gets a monster makeover - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Petco Park gets a monster makeover

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Things are getting dirty at Petco Park.

Trucks began delivering more than one million pounds of soil to the stadium Tuesday. Crews are working to transform the dirt into a supercross race track.

In this CBS News 8 video story, Matt Johnson reports from Petco Park with more on the action.

