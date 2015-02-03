Threat closes La Jolla Country Day School; classes resume Thursday

A recent string of school lockdowns in the San Diego area has left the community on edge. It has many wondering what the consequences are for making a threat.

A recent string of school lockdowns in the San Diego area has left the community on edge. It has many wondering what the consequences are for making a threat.

On Tuesday, February 3, 2015, La Jolla Country Day School received a telephonic bomb threat from a known individual threatening to place a bomb on the school campus. Because of the specific language contained in the threat and out of an abundance of caution, La Jolla Country Day (LCD) has decided to cancel classes on Wednesday, February 4, 2015. This incident is being investigated by the FBI, San Diego Police Department and San Diego Fire Department. says agents and from their department and the San Diego Police Department and the San Diego Fire Department are investigating the threat that was made by telephone call on Tuesday.

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Officials at La Jolla Country Day School said the campus would reopen and classes will resume Thursday after a bomb threat led them to close the school Wednesday.In an email to parents sent Tuesday night, Interim Head of School Dr. Judith Fox said the threat was part of "a personal matter between individuals not employed by the school."CBS News 8 spoke to parents about the e-mail they received from the school."Safety is first. I feel that obviously someone had enough judgement to know that they shouldn't be here and at the end of the day, I would much rather have my child at home than get that dreaded phone call," said mother Ra Russell. Authorities have been called in to investigate the threat. The FBI emailed this statement to CBS News 8:Interim Head of School Dr. Judith Fox released the following statement Wednesday:

Even before I provide an update, I want to thank you for your patience. I know how unsettling it is to learn that school is closed and not have more details.

First the good news: School will be open tomorrow and all normal activities will resume. We are confident that the school is safe. Here is more information about what occurred and how it was followed-up:

A bomb threat was phoned in on Tuesday, February 3, 2015 and had sufficient detail to warrant the immediate attention of the San Diego police and the FBI. The identity of the individual who made the specific threat is known and this person has never been affiliated with the school.

Law enforcement agencies are at the school today, working to assure school is safe and to gather information for their investigation. Their personnel swept the entire campus with trained bomb dogs and concentrated in the areas where the device was purported to be. Nothing was uncovered.

We will have additional security coverage tomorrow at each entry gate. Please leave a few minutes of extra time when you drop off your children. We ask adults in the community to reassure students that our school is a safe place. If you have specific questions, please direct them to my office.

We feel well supported by the Board, the law enforcement agencies, our own security personnel, our wonderful families, our attorney and other consultants with whom we are working. We are deeply grateful for the community response and assistance.

I am relieved that nothing was uncovered today and I look forward to bringing our students back to a safe and secure school tomorrow."

The FBI believes they know who the suspect is, and they don't believe it's a student on campus. Agents also say they do not think this threat is connected to the recent string of telephonic bomb threats at San Ysidro High School and other schools in the county. Six schools have been targeted in two months and there have been three arrests.If a child is caught making the threats, that person could spend 465 days in juvenile hall.