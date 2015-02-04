Timeline for De Anza Cove development unveiled - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Timeline for De Anza Cove development unveiled

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) – Now that litigation with the current residents of De Anza Cove is complete, San Diego officials are moving forward with plans to develop the area.

The Mission Bay Park Committee got a first look at the City Planning Commission's vision for the 75 acres and set a timeline for the purpose.

Under the plan, the city will hire a design consultant and ask San Diegans for their input about what they want to see in De Anza Cove.

The plan will take three years and cost $1 million to plan.

Officials say this process could take at least three years and neighborhood advocates welcome new development.

"There are environmental, recreational and educational opportunities. All of those need to be wrapped together in one plan,” said Scott Chipman, Mission Bay Gateway Advocate.

The current residents who live on the land that is not zoned for residential use are getting an average $80,000 to relocate and have until next year.

