Sprinter service delayed after fatal accident

SAN MARCOS (CNS) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a Sprinter train in San Marcos early Wednesday, delaying service by about an hour for morning commuters, authorities said.

The fatality in the area of West Mission Avenue and Pacific Street was reported at 6:12 a.m., according to San Diego County sheriff's Lt. Jim Walker.

