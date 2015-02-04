Groundbreaking for ranger station at Black Mountain Park

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A groundbreaking was held Wednesday for a $2 million ranger station in the Los Penasquitos Canyon Preserve.

The 1,100-square-foot ranch-style facility at the corner of Mercy and Black Mountain roads will provide four offices for park rangers, a reception area, an information kiosk, an interpretive panel, a horse hitching post and a bike rack. The area surrounding the station will be landscaped using native, drought-tolerant plants.

"This new station will provide the public with easier access to our beautiful regional park and allow our park rangers to provide better service for those exploring the area," said Councilman Mark Kersey, whose district includes part of the 4,000-acre preserve.

The rangers patrol an area that includes 37 miles of trails and other facilities used by an estimated 50,000 people annually.

"For far too long, our rangers have had to work out of a temporary building, falling short of the resource that they deserve and that San Diegans deserve," Mayor Kevin Faulconer said.

Construction will begin this month and is anticipated to be complete this summer, according to Kersey's office.