San Diego-based amphibious ready group headed home

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The sailors and Marines of the San Diego-based amphibious ready group led by the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island are heading home from the Western Pacific and Middle East, the Navy announced Wednesday.
The Navy said the amphibious transport dock USS San Diego joined the Makin Island and amphibious dock landing ship USS Comstock last week to begin the voyage back to San Diego, from where they departed in July. The vessels are carrying members of the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, based at Camp Pendleton.
They had been on station since September, maintaining a critical presence in an area led by the Fifth Fleet.
"The fleet commander needs ships, aircraft, Marines and sailors on-call in case of a crisis," said Capt. John Menoni, commanding officer of San Diego. "The majority of our time was spent as a quick reaction force to help out American citizens at the U.S. Embassy in Sana'a, Yemen, in addition to the training opportunities with some of our best partners in the region."
The San Diego conducted exercises with the British Royal Navy and forces from Saudia Arabia, and also took part in training in Kuwait and Djibouti.
The Navy did not specify when the ships would arrive back in San Diego.
San Diego Sen. Toni Atkins will make history Wednesday when she becomes the first woman and first lesbian to hold the California Senate's top job.
A 16-year-old boy was allegedly drunk when he crashed his car into a stopped vehicle, pinning a motorist between two bumpers, police said Sunday.
San Diego and other areas of Southern California may get significant rain this week, according to the National Weather Service.
Two people were killed in head-on crash, as the driver of a stolen car sped away from deputies and veered into oncoming traffic near Pauma Valley Sunday.
A man was shot and killed by police at an officer- involved shooting in Escondido, a sheriff's lieutenant said Sunday.
A 27-year-old man suffered fatal injuries as the result of a "punching game'' inside of a bar Saturday morning in the Gaslamp
neighborhood of San Diego.
A large plume of smoke filled the sky in Miramar on Saturday morning after a concrete supply building went up in flames.
SANDAG began removing call boxes along urban highways throughout the San Diego region this month and will continue to do so through June, reflecting a decrease in call volume due to the increase in cell phone ownership.
Authorities today announced that police have arrested a suspect in connection with Friday's sexual assault on the campus of San Diego Mesa College. The name of the suspect was not immediately released.