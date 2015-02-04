San Diego-based amphibious ready group headed home

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The sailors and Marines of the San Diego-based amphibious ready group led by the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island are heading home from the Western Pacific and Middle East, the Navy announced Wednesday.

The Navy said the amphibious transport dock USS San Diego joined the Makin Island and amphibious dock landing ship USS Comstock last week to begin the voyage back to San Diego, from where they departed in July. The vessels are carrying members of the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, based at Camp Pendleton.

They had been on station since September, maintaining a critical presence in an area led by the Fifth Fleet.

"The fleet commander needs ships, aircraft, Marines and sailors on-call in case of a crisis," said Capt. John Menoni, commanding officer of San Diego. "The majority of our time was spent as a quick reaction force to help out American citizens at the U.S. Embassy in Sana'a, Yemen, in addition to the training opportunities with some of our best partners in the region."

The San Diego conducted exercises with the British Royal Navy and forces from Saudia Arabia, and also took part in training in Kuwait and Djibouti.

The Navy did not specify when the ships would arrive back in San Diego.