Metal detectors to greet fans at Petco Park Padres games

SAN DIEGO (AP) - Metal detectors will greet fans as they enter Padres games at Petco Park this season.

The team announced the new walk-through detectors on Tuesday along with other safety measures.

The Padres say the move is part of an effort to improve stadium safety across Major League Baseball.

Stadium security became an increased priority in the league after the severe beating of Bryan Stow, a San Francisco Giants fan, at Dodger Stadium in 2011.

The team says security guards will continue to check bags as they have in previous years. The stadium will also have express entry lines for fans without bags and season ticket holders.

