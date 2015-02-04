SAN DIEGO (CNS) - State firefighters conducted a controlled burn near Lake Cuyamaca Wednesday as part of ongoing reforestation efforts.

The roughly 100-acre prescribed fire began late Wednesday morning on the south side of Middle Peak in Cuyamaca Rancho State Park and was slated to continue through late afternoon, according to Cal Fire.

Crews planned to stay at the site overnight and monitor it over the next few days to make sure all hot spots are doused.

In addition to helping the forest maintain healthy distributions of foliage, the burn also serves to reduce wildfire risks "and helps the habitat of the many plant and animal species in the area," said Kevin Best, a spokesman for the state Department of Parks and Recreation.

Residual smoke may be visible over the area for the next several days, officials advised.