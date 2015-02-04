One person killed in rollover crash in North City - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

One person killed in rollover crash in North City

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - One person died Wednesday afternoon when a car crashed and overturned in the North City area.

The fatal accident occurred shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Via de la Valle, near El Camino Real, according to San Diego police. The victim, whose name was not immediately released, died at the scene, SDPD public-affairs Officer Matt Tortorella said.

Officers blocked off a stretch of the roadway to through traffic to allow for investigation and cleanup. The closure was expected to last for several hours, Tortorella said.

