Council members fight to keep your SDG&E bill from going up

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Two San Diego City Council members have come out against a new plan by SDG&E to change the way it charges for energy.

SDG&E says the changes will make rates fair for everyone, but opponents argue it punishes certain customers.

In this CBS News 8 video story, Matt Johnson reports from downtown San Diego with more on the controversy.

