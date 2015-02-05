Missing 12-year old girl found alive and well

ESCONDIDO (CBS 8) - A missing 12-year-old North County girl with the mental capacity of an eight-year-old was found safe and reunited with her parents early Thursday.

The massive search launched for 12-year-old Rylee Elder came to an end before 4:00 a.m. when she was found.

Rylee went missing Wednesday at the corner of Nutmeg and Sunset Heights Road after a disagreement with her stepfather.

Sheriff's deputies started combing through areas of unincorporated Escondido and set up a command center on El Norte Parkway.

Her mother, Tanya Allsup, says Rylee, a Rincon Middle School student, has bipolar disorder and was without her medications. She was worried, because he daughter has the mental capacity of an eight-year-old.

"She's home safe and San Diego County Sheriff's Department…they found her knocking door-to-door in the middle of the night. She heard the noise and came out supposedly at a friend's house,” said Allsup.

Her mother adds that Rylee ended up walking to a friend's house. But the adults didn't know she was there until sheriff's deputies came looking for her.