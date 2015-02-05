Sexual Violence Task Force meets at SDSU - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Sexual Violence Task Force meets at SDSU



SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - San Diego State's Sexual Violence Task Force will hold its first briefing for students Thursday.

The bi-weekly briefings will cover topics related to sexual violence education and prevention and will include a question and answer session.

Speakers at Thursday's meeting include a captain with the campus police department.

The Sexual Violence Task Force began meeting last year after a state report showed the school was not properly equipped to deal with sexual assault cases.

