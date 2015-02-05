Officials: No threat from underground tank discovered in La Mesa

?

LA MESA (CNS) - The discovery of an underground fuel tank in a downtown La Mesa redevelopment area prompted a one-block street closure in La Mesa early Thursday while hazardous materials personnel made sure the contents of the cistern posed no health or safety hazards.

The container, found by excavation crews in the 8300 block of La Mesa Boulevard around 8 a.m., turned out to contain mostly water and some kerosene, according to Heartland Fire & Rescue. Authorities concluded their investigation and gave an all-clear within two hours.

The parcel used to be the site of a car dealership, auto shop and service station, fire Capt. Sonny Saghera said.