Snoop Dogg's son fakes out dad, signs with UCLA

In this Feb. 5, 2005 file photo, Rap artist and actor Snoop Dogg, left, talks to his son Cordell Broadus, 7, a member of the the Snoop All-Stars youth football team. In this Feb. 5, 2005 file photo, Rap artist and actor Snoop Dogg, left, talks to his son Cordell Broadus, 7, a member of the the Snoop All-Stars youth football team.
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Cordell Broadus has pulled a double move on his famous rapper father Snoop Dogg.

Broadus, a wide receiver from Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, signed with UCLA instead of his father's favorite team. Snoop Dogg had hoped his son would play for Southern California, but was still thrilled for him.

"Channel 21 comin to @UCLAFootball !! Proud of u @C_Broadus21 ! LA's team!!" Snoop tweeted. Twenty-one is a reference to the number his son will wear for the team.

UCLA coach Jim Mora says he had offered a scholarship to Broadus when he was just 15 years old.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound Broadus was ranked the 27th best receiver in the nation by Rivals.com, a leading recruiting news site.

