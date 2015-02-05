Top players tee off at Farmers Insurance Open - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Top players tee off at Farmers Insurance Open

Tiger Woods takes a few one-arm swings during a fog delay while waiting to tee off during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament Thursday, Feb. 5, 2015, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) Tiger Woods takes a few one-arm swings during a fog delay while waiting to tee off during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament Thursday, Feb. 5, 2015, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The best golfers in the world are taking a swing at the $1.1 million prize at the Farmers Insurance Open.

It almost looks like a London fog rolled through Torrey Pines Golf Course Thursday, causing a delay for the PGA tournament. The first group was able to tee off, but another delay happened late Thursday morning. Some say it's just par for the course.

San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer welcomed everyone to the Torrey Pines Golf Course Thursday.

"Any time you see the fog in the morning, it's a part of Torrey, but the fact it's burning off. we're gonna have some great golf this afternoon," Faulconer said.

It's also great for the city of San Diego, as an economic hole-in-one creating $25 million for tourism, dining and hotels in La Jolla and beyond. An estimated 31 million people will watch the tournament on TV. Others will see power players like Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson -- a San Diego native -- play in person.

Not too shabby for Calista Reyes, who rubbing elbows with the mayor and golf pros on her 15th birthday.

"I'm proud to represent Pro Kids for the first tee of San Diego. I go to Rancho Bernardo High School," she said.

The teens aren't the youngest ones here. Two-year-old Xander Prince made a few royal puts fit for a king.

"He just wanted to come out. He's a big Ricky Fowler fan. This is his first, just some father and son time," father James Prince said.

Century Club and Farmers Insurance aims to raise $3 million for local charities during the tournament.

