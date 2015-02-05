Search for person who burglarized Carlsbad home

CARLSBAD (CBS 8) - Carlsbad police are asking for your help to identify and locate a suspected burglar.

Between the evening of December 12 and the morning of December 13, someone broke into a home in the 2600 block of Acuna Court in Carlsbad. They stole watches, jewelry and a bronze horse statue. In all, the items taken are valued at about $100,000.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.