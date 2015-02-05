Gigi and Luna: So adorable

Chihuahua mixes13 year old and 8 year oldSpayed Females162603 and 162604$30 (combined)Gigi, a 13-year-old Chihuahua mix, and Luna, an 8-year-old Chihuahua mix, are a closely bonded pair looking for the perfect family to share their love. They came to San Diego Humane Society after their owner passed away, so they would love to find a home where they can stay together. These two are full of personality and will keep you laughing with their silly antics.While they can both be a bit shy at first, they quickly warm up once they feel more comfortable. Their sweet demeanor would make them the perfect pair for a new best friend who is looking for some big brown eyes and wiggly tails to come home to! With their medium to low energy level, Gigi and Luna would love to jump into a cozy lap for a good snuggle session.Their adoption fee includes their spay, current vaccinations, permanent microchip identification, a certificate for a free veterinary exam, 30 days of complimentary medical insurance, and a license if residing in Oceanside, Vista, Escondido, San Marcos or Poway!Gigi and Luna are available for adoption at San Diego Humane Society:San Diego, CA 92110(619) 299-7012AdoptionsMonday - Friday11 a.m. - 6 p.m.Saturday - Sunday11 a.m. - 5 p.m.