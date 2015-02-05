CrimeFighters Manhunt: Jose Alberto Carrillo

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) – The CBS News 8 CrimeFighters are helping authorities in a manhunt for Jose Alberto Carrillo.

Carrillo, 28, is wanted by the San Diego County Sheriff's Fugitive Task Force for sexual assault, unlawful penetration and false imprisonment.

He's 5 foot 6, 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Carrillo is known to frequent Mira Mesa, El Cajon and East County, but may have fled to Mexico.

If you have information, call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-TIPS. Investigators say be careful, he may be armed with a handgun.