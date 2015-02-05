2015 San Diego advertising campaign unveiled

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Tourism is a huge part of our economy here in San Diego, and local leaders are working to keep it that way.Mayor Kevin Faulconer and tourism leaders gathered Thursday to unveil the San Diego Tourism Authority's 2015 Spring-Summer advertising campaign. The $8.9 million multi-platform effort is designed to attract visitors to San Diego.

"There are other cities in other regions that would love to have what we have in San Diego, so we have to compete and we have to be out there making sure that we are marketing. If we don't, we'll fall behind," Faulconer said.



The new campaign will feature TV, print, billboard and online advertising, with the slogan "Happiness is Calling."

