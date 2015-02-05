Saving animal lives and decreasing euthanasia

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Helen Woodward Animal Center is doing its part to save animal lives and decrease euthanasia.The facility hosted a conference Thursday on "The Business of Saving Lives." The goal was to teach pet organizations from around the world how to run a business in order to increase pet adoptions.Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio was one of the guest speakers. He explained how his inmates care for animals that used to be abused.

"We keep the dogs and cats in jail. I kicked out all the inmates to make room for the dogs and cats," Arpaio joked. "The inmates take care of the animals. They get to love the animals, it's a two-way street."



The sheriff also says the animals are never euthanized.

