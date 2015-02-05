Harlem Globetrotter hams it up at Phil's BBQ - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Harlem Globetrotter hams it up at Phil's BBQ

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A big surprise for people at Phil's BBQ in Point Loma Thursday, when one of the Harlem Globetrotters showed up.

Zeus McClurkin put a new spin on lunch, showing off tricks and moves at the popular eatery.

In this CBS News 8 video essay, photojournalist Brian White shows us the Globetrotter magic.

Some of the footage used in this video story was shot using a GoPro camera.

