First Chula Vista building powered by solar Posted: Thursday, February 5, 2015 10:27 PM EST Updated: Friday, February 6, 2015 9:44 AM EST Posted:Updated:

CHULA VISTA (CBS 8) - It's a first for Chula Vista -- a building powered exclusively by solar panels.



The Gateway Center on H Street has installed more than 1,000 solar panels. On Thursday, a ceremony was held to officially flip the switch.



The five-story building is the first in the city to take advantage of the clean energy Chula Vista PACE program, which helps finance solar projects.

