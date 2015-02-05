First Chula Vista building powered by solar - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

First Chula Vista building powered by solar

Posted: Updated:
CHULA VISTA (CBS 8) - It's a first for Chula Vista -- a building powered exclusively by solar panels.

The Gateway Center on H Street has installed more than 1,000 solar panels. On Thursday, a ceremony was held to officially flip the switch.

The five-story building is the first in the city to take advantage of the clean energy Chula Vista PACE program, which helps finance solar projects.
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.