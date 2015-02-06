Man arrested after short chase and crash Posted: Friday, February 6, 2015 9:21 AM EST Updated: Friday, February 6, 2015 9:53 AM EST Posted:Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A man is in custody after leading a sheriff's deputy on a short chase in Encinitas.



The 24-year-old driver of a white sedan was heading the wrong way along the 1400 block of Highway 101 when he came head-on with a deputy.



When the deputy flipped on his overhead lights, the driver did a u-turn and took off. The driver sped through side streets before crashing his car into two parked cars at Jupiter and the 101, flipping his car onto its roof.



He tried to run away but was quickly taken into custody.



The driver is facing felony evading charges and was evaluated for a DUI.



