One dead, one wounded in Escondido shooting

ESCONDIDO (CBS 8) - One man is dead and another wounded after a shooting in Escondido.

The shooting happened near the intersection of 9th Avenue and Center City Parkway around 9:30 p-.m. Thursday night.

Both men took themselves to the hospital. One died, the other is being treated for a leg injury.

It's not clear who shot who, or why.

