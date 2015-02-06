Circus Vargas making stops in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities announced a $9,000 reward Friday for information leading to the arrest of a man suspected of gunning down a romantic rival last month outside a Point Loma Heights workout center. Ernesto Castellanos Martinez, 41, allegedly killed 27-year-old Alexander Mazin of San Diego in a parking lot behind 24 Hour Fitness, 3675 Midway Drive, shortly before 11 a.m. Feb. 25, according to police. Police soon identified Martinez as the suspected assailant and determined...