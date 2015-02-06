Circus Vargas making stops in San Diego County - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Circus Vargas making stops in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - America's famous traveling big top circus is making stops in our area.

This year's edition of Circus Vargas is called Arlequin. 

Circus Vargas will be performing in several venues throughout San Diego including Parkway Plaza in El Cajon, Mission Bay Park in Mission Bay, and Westfield Plaza Bonita in National City. Click here for information about dates and tickets. 

CBS News 8's Alicia Summers has a look at the magic in this video report.

