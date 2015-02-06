Driver wanted for high speed chase, drug possession - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Driver wanted for high speed chase, drug possession

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A dangerous high speed chase ended in a crash, but no arrest, Friday morning in Mission Valley.

Police are still looking for the driver who lead officers through the Mission Valley area at speeds over 100 miles an hour. Authorities say he three a backpack full of meth out of a window before spinning out and crashing.

The suspect ran off into a riverbed. Investigators believe they know who the driver is.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.