Firefighters knock down attic fire in Bay Terraces

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An electrical problem sparked a fire that damaged the attic of a two-story Bay Terraces duplex Friday morning.

The blaze in the 2500 block of Pennington Lane erupted shortly after 10:30 a.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Several people in the home at the time were able to get out without assistance and unharmed, SDFRD spokesman Lee Swanson said.

Investigators determined that a short-circuit in an exhaust fan in a second-floor bathroom caused the fire, which was not serious enough to displace

the residents.