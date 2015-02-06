LL Cool J hosts 57th annual Grammys Sunday on CBS 8

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Music's biggest night is about to hit the stage this Sunday in Hollywood, and you can watch and listen to it all right here on CBS 8.

It's the 57th annual Grammy Awards, and what a lineup of performers, presenters, and nominees!

This year's host is music superstar, Grammy winner and "NCIS: Los Angeles" star, LL Cool J.

In this video segment, he joins us live from L.A. with a preview of Sunday's show.