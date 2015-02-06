2 teens questioned in alleged plot against San Ysidro High School

A second bomb threat at San Ysidro High School Wednesday forced another lockdown after a first threat turned out to be phony.

For the third time in two consecutive days, someone made an apparently bogus bomb threat against San Ysidro High School Thursday.

A recent string of school lockdowns in the San Diego area has left the community on edge. It has many wondering what the consequences are for making a threat.

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Two teenage boys were questioned by detectives Friday for allegedly discussing a plan to carry out an assault on fellow students and staffers at San Ysidro High School, which has been plagued by at least eight bogus bomb threats in recent weeks, police said.

There was no immediate evidence that the two suspects -- whose names, ages and grade levels were withheld -- had anything to do with the spate of menacing messages received by administrators at the Airway Road campus, according to San Diego police.

As of late afternoon, the pair had not been arrested.

"The San Diego Police Department is working closely with the juvenile division of the District Attorney's Office to ensure that appropriate action is taken," SDPD Lt. Terence Charlot said. "Should our investigation reveal that a crime was committed, we will aggressively pursue prosecution."

Officials declined to release details of the suspects' alleged plot or whether they had the means to make it happen.

Since last month, the high school near the U.S.-Mexico line has received eight telephone bomb threats, most or all apparently automated via the Skype Internet application.

The calls initially prompted lockdowns, but administrators implemented less intensive security precautions in response to the rest, as advised by police, Sweetwater Union High School District spokesman Manuel Rubio said.

It was unclear precisely what type of discipline the suspects will face, though they definitely will not be allowed to continue attending San Ysidro High School, according to Rubio.