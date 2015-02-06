Suspicious device on Coronado deemed harmless

CORONADO (CBS 8) - A suspicious device found in a Coronado alley Friday turned out to be trash.

Police were called to the 800 block of Orange Avenue at D Avenue just before noon. Employees and customers at nearby businesses were evacuated.

The sheriff's bomb and arson unit determined that the device was not explosive, but rather a box of random electronic components.

The alley was cleared by 12:15 p.m.