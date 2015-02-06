Padres launch volunteer team - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Padres launch volunteer team

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The Padres are launching a volunteer team to give back to the community.

Volunteers are asked to donate their time to local nonprofits, civic organizations and Padres Foundation activities.

Team officials say in return, volunteers will get to work alongside some of the players while also getting other special perks.

"As they volunteer, they will accrue hits and those hits can later be redeemed for Padres tickets and merchandise and experiences exclusive to the Padres Volunteer Team," Tom Seidler of Padres ownership said.

