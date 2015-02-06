Vintage Himmel: Larry at Hodad's - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Vintage Himmel: Larry at Hodad's

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - When Mike Hardin opened a Hodad's in downtown San Diego, Larry Himmel paid him a visit.

In this Vintage Himmel video, Hardin talks about his success, his food and his customers.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.