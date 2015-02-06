Balloon attraction reopens at San Diego Zoo Safari Park - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Balloon attraction reopens at San Diego Zoo Safari Park

Posted:

ESCONDIDO (CBS 8) - Visitors at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park will once again be able to enjoy a bird's eye view of the animals.

Park officials have given the helium balloon ride an overhaul. The attraction reopens on Saturday.

The Balloon Safari lifts riders about 400 feet into the air, where they'll have a clear, unobstructed view to check out the park's exotic animals.

