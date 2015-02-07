UCSD students respond to vaccination requirement - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

UCSD students respond to vaccination requirement

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) –Changes are being made in the University of California system to protect college students from highly contagious diseases like the measles by requiring vaccinations.

Passing a student at the University of California at San Diego, you can't tell if they have been vaccinated or not, but now the University of California system is putting a new policy in place for its 10 campuses to require all enrolling students be immunized for the measles and other diseases.

“I think it's a good idea that they are requiring it because we don't want an outbreak on campus and the vaccine seems to be very low risk,” said UCSD student, Abby Cannon.

This new policy has been in the works but accelerated when the measles outbreak infected more than a 100 people in the U.S. that health officials tie to visits to Disneyland.

While there is an urgency the policy won't take effect until 2017.

“They are just trying to appease the public and keep up their good image,” said Cyrus Jalinous, UCSD student.

California will join 14 other states spread out across the country to require the measles vaccine on college campuses. However, the Golden State will only be one of the three (Texas and Vermont) to also require vaccines for measles, mumps, rubella, chicken pox, meningococcus, tetanus, and diphtheria.

“It's a smart move to make people get vaccines, especially if they are going here,” said UCSD student, Ricci Ales.

Some students are concerned with the high international student populations at UCSD. With most of those undergraduates from South Korea, China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, India and Japan.

The World Health Organization reports all of those countries (>96%) are vaccinated for measles except for India at 76 percent.

“I would hope the students from here not just the international students would have one,” said Cannon.

The highly contagious disease can kill and is the largest measles outbreak in the US since 2000. No deaths have been reported from the recent cases.

The vaccinations will be also require enrolling students be immunized for whooping cough.

UC schools will also screen for tuberculosis.

Part of the policy would exempt students for religious or medical reasons.

There are 22 states that don't require college students be vaccinates for the measles.
