Friends saddle up to raise money for burn victim - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Friends saddle up to raise money for burn victim

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Lynn Fuller suffered burns to nearly 80-percent of her body after her boyfriend set her on fire in December.

On Saturday, dozens of people gathered in Ramona for a fundraiser to help with mounting medical costs.

Click here to donate to the Lynn Fuller and Family Fund.

CBS News 8's Shannon Handy has more information from the UCSD Medical Center in this video report.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.