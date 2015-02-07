Friends saddle up to raise money for burn victim

The death of a man being held for allegedly setting his girlfriend on fire has been ruled a suicide, officials said Tuesday.

The death of a man being held for allegedly setting his girlfriend on fire has been ruled a suicide, officials said Tuesday.

Man accused of setting girlfriend on fire found dead at Central Jail

Man accused of setting girlfriend on fire found dead at Central Jail

A fund has been set up for a woman who was severely burned by her boyfriend at their Poway home.

A fund has been set up for a woman who was severely burned by her boyfriend at their Poway home.

Recovery fund set up for woman burned by boyfriend

Recovery fund set up for woman burned by boyfriend

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Lynn Fuller suffered burns to nearly 80-percent of her body after her boyfriend set her on fire in December.

On Saturday, dozens of people gathered in Ramona for a fundraiser to help with mounting medical costs.

Click here to donate to the Lynn Fuller and Family Fund.

CBS News 8's Shannon Handy has more information from the UCSD Medical Center in this video report.