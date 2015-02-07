Parking enforcement officer pinned between two cars - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Parking enforcement officer pinned between two cars

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A special event officer is in the hospital Saturday evening after getting pinned between two vehicles in the East Village earlier this morning.

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. at the intersection of 11th and Imperial Avenues.

Officials say the man was in the process of setting up cones for a special event when the incident happened.

The officer suffered minor injuries to his legs and is expected to fully recover.

