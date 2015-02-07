Two injured in Encanto shooting - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Two injured in Encanto shooting

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - San Diego police are investigating a shooting at a party in Encanto that left two people injured.

It happened just after midnight at a house on Evelyn Street. Investigators say a black or gray vehicle drove by and opened fire on several people.

They were taken to a hospital and both are expected to be okay.

Police have not released a description of the shooter.


Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.