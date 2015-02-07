Four masked men sought in Mira Mesa home invasion - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Four masked men sought in Mira Mesa home invasion

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Police are searching for four people who broke into an apartment in Mira Mesa and robbed four people inside.

The robbery happened at about 10:00 p.m. Friday night on Hillery Drive. Investigators say the four suspects were wearing masks and one suspect hit one of the victims in the head with a baseball bat.

The man hit with the baseball bat did not suffer major injuries.

All four suspects stole property from the apartment and were last seen fleeing the scene.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.