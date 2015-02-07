Four masked men sought in Mira Mesa home invasion

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Police are searching for four people who broke into an apartment in Mira Mesa and robbed four people inside.

The robbery happened at about 10:00 p.m. Friday night on Hillery Drive. Investigators say the four suspects were wearing masks and one suspect hit one of the victims in the head with a baseball bat.

The man hit with the baseball bat did not suffer major injuries.

All four suspects stole property from the apartment and were last seen fleeing the scene.