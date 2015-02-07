Wounded Warriors celebrated, honored at festival - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Wounded Warriors celebrated, honored at festival

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - It was a day of appreciation at Naval Medical Center San Diego as members of the military and their families got to have some fun, enjoy some food, and some live music.

The annual Invincible Spirit Festival kicked off this morning put on by the Gary Sinise Foundation.

CBS News 8's Kelly Hessedal has more information about the festivities in this video report

