Man injured in City Heights stabbing

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Police are seeking the public's help in locating a man accused of stabbing another man while he was outside of his apartment cooking food with his family and friends Saturday afternoon.

The suspect was one of two men who approached the victim at 4:31 p.m. Saturday in the 4000 block of Van Dyke Avenue and began a conversation with him, according to a news statement from the San Diego Police Department.

During the conversation a fight began with the three men. During the fight one of the two suspects stabbed the victim in the abdomen. Paramedics rushed him to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The two suspects fled the area toward the 4300 block of University Avenue. A short time later one suspect was located and taken into custody at 4300 University Ave., according to the statement.

One suspect remained outstanding. He was described as a Latino male in his 20s, who was last seen wearing a white shirt, black hoodie, black pants and a blue back pack.

San Diego police asked anyone with information regarding the suspect to call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.