Powerball jackpot expected to soar to $450M

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - There was no jackpot winner in last night's Powerball drawing, which means the top prize is expected to surge to nearly half a billion dollars.

Lottery officials say no players matched all six numbers in Saturday night's drawing, but two tickets sold in Southern California matched five numbers, missing only the Powerball number.

Those tickets, sold in Los Angeles and Riverside County are worth almost $1.4 million each before taxes.

The next drawing will be Wednesday for an estimated $450 million.