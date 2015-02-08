High surf leads to rescues along San Diego coast

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Higher than average surf at San Diego County beaches contributed to at least two rescues before noon on Sunday, and was expected to create dangerous swimming conditions through Tuesday.

National Weather Service forecasters said large northwest swells stemming from a series of storms over Northern California brought the high surf and strong rip currents to San Diego County's beaches. A NWS high surf advisory for the coast was scheduled to extend until 4 p.m. Tuesday.

A surfer became trapped in a cove at Sunset Cliffs amid high surf conditions, but was later rescued and was not injured, according to lifeguards.

Several kayakers also needed assistance today because of the rough seas, lifeguards said.

Waves of 5 to 8 feet were forecast for west-facing beaches south of Del Mar. The NWS said sets of up to 10 feet could be possible on Monday.

The waves and the rip currents they were producing upped the risk for beachgoers, especially for those with little experience in the water. Localized beach erosion could also occur, the NWS said.

The high surf was expected to subside Tuesday night and Wednesday, forecasters said.