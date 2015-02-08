Good Samaritan rescues two men from near-drowning - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Good Samaritan rescues two men from near-drowning

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Two swimmers who nearly drowned on Sunday are lucky to be alive after a good Samaritan on a boat came to the rescue.

Just after 2:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon, lifeguards say two men swam out to the buoys in Bonita Cove and were struggling to make it back to shore.

A person on a boat nearby saw they desperately needed help and helped them onto an inflatable dingy.

It's believed both individuals inhaled water so they were taken to UCSD Medical Center for evaluation.

