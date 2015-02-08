Two Escondido men arrested for probation violations - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Two Escondido men arrested for probation violations

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Escondido police have re-opened East 15th Avenue after arresting two men for probation violations.

Around 2:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon, 22-year-old Manuel Lopez was arrested at his home along with a man identified as Jose Bautisa.

Due to Lopez's history of weapons violations, the street was blocked and several law enforcement personnel were called to the scene.

Both men reportedly violated terms of their probation.

