Fundraiser for firefighter in need of new heart

LA MESA (CNS) - A fundraiser was held on Sunday for a 33-year-old Heartland Fire & Rescue firefighter who was born with a heart condition and is now awaiting a heart transplant at a Los Angeles hospital.

Deputy Fire Marshal Adam Beardsley was diagnosed with blood clots in his lungs in September. Following months of treatment, his doctors discovered that his heart had significantly weakened and he was in need of a heart transplant.

Beardsley was admitted to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center last month and is waiting for a donor heart to become available. His wife of five years, Megan, continues to work in San Diego and visits him in Los Angeles, as do his sister and parents.

A fundraiser scheduled for 1 p.m. at Bolt Brewery, 8179 Center St. in La Mesa was created to offset some of the unexpected expenses the family was taking on, such as often commuting to Los Angeles and renting an apartment close to the hospital.

His recovery is also expected to be costly because he will have to spend two weeks in the hospital post surgery, and another three months of recovery in Los Angeles.

Monetary donations can also be made at gofundme.com/beardsley.

In addition to raising money, Beardsley's family was also working to raise awareness of the importance of organ donation. Those who wish to become organ donors may do so at lifesharing.org.