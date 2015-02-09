Man arrested in Pauma Valley stabbing

PAUMA VALLEY (CNS) - An 18-year-old Lake Elsinore man was jailed on suspicion of attempted murder early Monday after he allegedly stabbed a man multiple times at a campground in Pauma Valley, authorities said.

Frank Luis Valdez, Jr., was booked into the Vista jail shortly after midnight, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

At 7:20 p.m. Sunday, deputies were called to the Rancho Corrido Campground at 14715 State Route 76 to investigate a stabbing, sheriff's Sgt. Jeff Lauhon said in a statement.

Once there, deputies found a man in his 40s with multiple stab wounds, Lauhon said, adding that the man was flown to a hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery.

Detectives later identified Valdez as a suspect and took him into custody. The suspected motive and relationship between Valdez and the victim, if any, were unclear.