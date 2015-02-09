Search for suspect in frozen yogurt shop robbery

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego police are on the lookout for a man who robbed a frozen yogurt shop in Rancho Penasquitos.

The robbery at the Golden Spoon Frozen Yogurt shop at 13215 Black Mountain Road was reported at 8:07 p.m. Sunday, according to San Diego police Officer Dino Delimitros. The robber used a demand note and fled on foot, he said in a statement.

No injuries were reported.

Police described the robber as a white man, around 35 years old, 5 feet 7 and 150 pounds, last seen wearing a green baseball cap, blue jacket and jeans.