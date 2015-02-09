Dog viciously attacks two people in Chula Vista

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Members of a Chula Vista family are recovering Monday morning after the family dog turned on its owners, viciously attacking them.

The attack happened Sunday afternoon on La Costa Avenue.

Authorities say the dog and its owners were in their yard when the dog began attacking and biting one of the family members.

The father tried to pull the dog away and he too was attacked. Firefighters and police restrained the dog, which was put down at the scene.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital with multiple wounds.