A new take on Valentine's Day

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Looking for a unique way to wow your special someone for Valentine's Day? How about a ride on the Love Train.

For the third year in a row, San Diego Beer and Wine Tours is conducting their special "Love Train" tours, which are offered throughout February. Guests will enjoy delectable food, tastings at local wineries, and a presentation on San Diego's history. There will also be an optional brewery stop for those interested. Price tag: $94 per person.

Beer My Valentine Brewery Trolley Tour:

Take your Valentine out for some local craft beers and brew up some love on the Beer My Valentine Brewery Trolley Tour. Guests will enjoy a behind-the-scenes look at the beer making process, craft beer tasting and gourmet food. Guests will visit four local breweries and enjoy a flight of craft beer tastes at each stop. Price tag: $84 per person.

San Diego Wine Country Chauffeured Tour:

All inclusive with door-to-door transportation, cheese platter, dinner, tasting fees, guided tour, bottled water and wine tote gift bag. Price tag: $149 per person.

Tours are available daily, year round, by appointment. For reservations contact: 858-551-5115 or email tasty@sdbeerwine.com. More info: www.sdbeerwine.com

