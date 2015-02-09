Swells could reach up to 12 ft. in some areas

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A large northwest swell originating from a series of storms over Northern California will bring waves up to 12 feet tall to San Diego County today, according to meteorologists.

The National Weather Service issued a high surf advisory for the county's coastline until 4 p.m. Tuesday, saying 5 to 8-foot surf with

occasional sets of 9 to 10 feet and even some of 10 to 12 feet were possible.

The highest surf will be found along west-facing beaches, especially south of Del Mar, the NWS said.

During a high surf advisory, beachgoers are reminded to watch out for strong rip currents and beach erosion.